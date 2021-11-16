'Kurup' enters the 50 crore club

Dulquer Salmaan, the hero and the producer of last week’s release Kurup, has shared the poster announcing the entry of the movie into the 50 crore club.
The blockbuster success of Kurup has given a fresh lease of life to the theatres, which were closed for months.
Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran, has been inspired from the life of Kerala’s most infamous fugitive, Sukumara Kurup.
Dulquer expressed his happiness with these lines. “Wow!! This is huge !!! I cannot even fathom it. The sleepless nights, the countless moments of uncertainty and self-doubt, the sheer amount of stress and pressure over going through uncharted territories have all paid off. When we set out we just wanted to give the film our best and pray you all to love it. I have no idea how to put in words the gratitude I have for all of you.”