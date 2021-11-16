'Kurup' enters the 50 crore club

Dulquer Salmaan, the hero and the producer of last week’s release Kurup, has shared the poster announcing the entry of the movie into the 50 crore club.

The blockbuster success of Kurup has given a fresh lease of life to the theatres, which were closed for months.

Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran, has been inspired from the life of Kerala’s most infamous fugitive, Sukumara Kurup.