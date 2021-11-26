'Kurup reaches the 75 crore club', says Dulquer Salmaan

The recent release of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kurup has brought back audiences to the theatres. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup is the story based on India’s longest wanted fugitive.

Though there were rumors that the collections of Kurup showed a decline after the grand opening, now Dulquer Salmaan has announced that the movie collected 75 crores worldwide. Kurup has also completed 35000 plus shows worldwide, says Dulquer, who has produced the movie along with M Star Entertainments.