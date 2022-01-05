Kushagra Nautiyal: 'Kumkum Bhagya' has given me recognition, opportunities

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Kushagra Nautiyal has said that he will always be grateful to the show.

In a statement released to the media, Nautiyal said that 'Kumkum Bhagya' had propelled him to proceed with his career as an actor. "I couldn't have wished for a better debut," he said. "Being one of the long-running shows on television, it has given so much to me that I'll be forever grateful. The show has given me recognition and opportunities."