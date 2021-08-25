Kushal Srivastava's film 'Golden Arrows' inspired by Air Chief Dhanoa's life

The upcoming film is dedicated to Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja and will showcase the brotherhood between him and Wing Commander Dhanoa.

In 1999, Wing Commander Dhanoa's role during the Kargil War was to click pictures of the enemy area. But when his wingman Squadron Leader Ahuja is shot down, he modifies the role of his MiG-21 from photo recon to bombing and attacks the enemy to avenge his wingman's death.

Director Kushal Srivastava, who is an ex-Air Force Officer, said: "Having served in the Indian Air Force, it has been my dream to be able to pay tribute to our Air warriors through the power of cinema. My film is about the toughest air war ever fought in the world and is based on a true war the Indian Air Force fought with exceptional courage. It's time we introduce to our audiences the world of our Air Warriors and their brotherhood with the Indian Army."

Revealing his research and preparation for the film, the director added: "I have had several meetings with Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa and his wife Mrs Kamalpreet Dhanoa. They have given us many insightful details about their lives. Dhanoa sir explained his day-to-day routines at the Srinagar Air Base and the challenges they had to face while fighting. Also, we've had detailed discussions with Air Marshal Vinod Patney, who spearheaded the war."

While the cast of 'Golden Arrows' is yet to be finalised, the makers plan to go on floors early next year.

--IANS

abh/kr