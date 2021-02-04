Kushal Zaveri on new series 'Crashh': Performances, retro music are highlights

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Kushal Zaveri opens up about his upcoming web series Crashh, saying it is a performance-driven show and its retro music is a highlight.

"It's a story about four siblings and how their lives are interconnected. The story is relatable and the audience will be surprised with the quality of performances -- it's a performance-driven show. Also retro music adds to the flavour," says Zaveri.