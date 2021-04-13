  1. Sify.com
  'Kuttavum Shikshayum' to release on July 2

Last Updated: Tue, Apr 13th, 2021, 10:07:12hrs
Kuttavum Shikshayum

Rajeev Ravi’s Kuttavum Shikshayum will release on July 2, at the theatres. Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Alancier, Sharafudheen and Senthil Krishna include the main cast. 

Arun Kumar V R is the producer. Suresh Rajan is the cinematographer. B Ajith Kumar is the editor. Dawn Vincent is the music director. Sibi Thomas and Sreejith Divakaran are the writers.

Kuttavum Shikshayum has Asif Ali playing a cop. He is investigating a case for which his team has to travel to North India. 

Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham, with Nivin Pauly as the hero, is ready for release. 

