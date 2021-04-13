'Kuttavum Shikshayum' to release on July 2

Rajeev Ravi’s Kuttavum Shikshayum will release on July 2, at the theatres. Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Alancier, Sharafudheen and Senthil Krishna include the main cast.

Arun Kumar V R is the producer. Suresh Rajan is the cinematographer. B Ajith Kumar is the editor. Dawn Vincent is the music director. Sibi Thomas and Sreejith Divakaran are the writers.