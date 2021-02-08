'Kutty Story' is a celebration of love!

The media meet of Kutty Story, an anthology directed by Gautham Menon, Vijay, Venkat Prabhu, and Nalan Kumarasamy was held yesterday in Chennai. Speaking at the event, Gautham said that all the four filmmakers met over a zoom call and completed the film during the lockdown.

In Gautham Menon's episode, the director himself plays the male protagonist and Amala Paul plays the female lead. Vinoth Kishan plays Gautham's younger version. Gautham seems to have taken the flashback route of narrating his teenage love in his portion.