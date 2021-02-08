'Kutty Story' is a celebration of love!

The media meet of Kutty Story, an anthology directed by Gautham Menon, Vijay, Venkat Prabhu, and Nalan Kumarasamy was held yesterday in Chennai. Speaking at the event, Gautham said that all the four filmmakers met over a zoom call and completed the film during the lockdown.
In Gautham Menon's episode, the director himself plays the male protagonist and Amala Paul plays the female lead. Vinoth Kishan plays Gautham's younger version. Gautham seems to have taken the flashback route of narrating his teenage love in his portion.
Venkat Prabhu has taken the new age romance between two gamers. Varun and Sakshi are playing the lead roles in the film.
In director Vijay's portion, Megha Akash and Amitash Pradhan are playing the lead roles. Nalan Kumarsamy's portion has Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Balan, the film seems to be about an extra-marital relationship.
Produced by Vels Film International, the anthology is all set to release in theaters on February 12.
Watch the trailer here: