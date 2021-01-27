Kutty Thala Aadvik's pic from a wedding goes viral!

Recently, Aadvik was spotted at a wedding with his mom Shalini, aunt Shamili, and uncle Richard. The cute young boy was seen wearing orange sherwani and his many cute reactions were registered on someone's camera that the collage of pics has gone viral on the internet.

On the work front, Ajith is on a break from the shoot of his upcoming film Valimai. The actor was seen traveling with his bike-riders camp and visiting many interior places of North India.

We hear that only two to three weeks shoot left in Valimai and Ajith is expected to join the team in February. Produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame is directing the film.

Sources say that Valimai is likely to release by the end of April.