KV Anand clarifies on his film with Sivakarthikeyan!

But the cinematographer turned director has clarified that the reports are rumors. Anand said that he would like to work with Siva but he doesn't have a script that suits him.

A section of media has reported that Ayan and Ko director KV Anand's next is likely to be with Sivakarthikeyan.

Anand said that the script he is currently working on is all about an unknown mafia in Tamil Nadu. Anand is working on the script of his next with writers like Kabilan Vairamuthu and Prathiba Nandakumar.

Only after completing the script work, Anand is planning to approach the actors for his next.

Anand's last film Kaappaan with Suriya was panned by critics and it wasn't a profitable venture for the producers.



