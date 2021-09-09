'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?' director opens up about the film's music

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Filmmaker Ssaurabh Tyagi is gearing up for the release of his comedy-drama 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?'



Apart from the storyline, the film, which features Jassie Gill and Surbhi Jyoti in the lead roles, has also been garnering a lot of attention for its music.

Opening up about the movie's music, Ssaurabh said, "I always had a very specific approach for the music of this film because of the place where I come from and kind of cinema I have grown up watching. I remember there was a pan shop near my house where the panwala used to play songs of film Kaante and Govinda's songs all day. Also assisting Sudhir Mishra contributed a lot to my understanding of music."

He added, "Music director Rahul and I are childhood friends hence we had that relation which helps to discuss the music even before the script was completed. So even before the filming started I was very excited about the music. I will always be inclined towards creating interesting & unique music for all my films as it plays a very important part. I will always be grateful to Manoj Muntashir, Rochak kohli, vikas ji for making music for my film."

The Zee5 movie is about a young man, Sintoo, who falls in love with Sonam Gupta, the town's heartbeat and a girl way out of his league. The story unfolds when Sonam reciprocates his feelings, leaving Sintoo all the more confused. What happens after is a series of comedy of errors where a line 'Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai' written on a note goes viral and starts a chain of events. (ANI)

