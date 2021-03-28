Kylie Jenner: Cameo in Cardi B's video was career highlight

Los Angeles, March 28 (IANS) Socialite and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner revealed in the latest episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" that doing a cameo in rapper Cardi B's controversial WAP song video was the highlight of her career.

According to dailymail.co.uk, in the episode, the youngest member of the Kardashian family takes viewers backstage of the song where she is seen getting ready for her shot and meets Cardi B.