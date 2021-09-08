Kylie Jenner confirms she is expecting second baby with Travis Scott

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Kylie shared the sweetest video, announcing that she is going to be a mom again.Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are already parents to their three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.In the heartwarming video, Kylie can be seen holding a positive pregnancy test and then the clip cuts to Scott, hugging her stomach. Next, the excited parents get in the car with their daughter Stormi for an OBGYN appointment. Kylie and Scott's faces beamed with joy when the doctor told them that the baby is "a couple of days away from a heartbeat."The 90-second clip also features the moment that Kylie told her mom, Kris Jenner, that she is once again expecting.Seeing the pictures of the ultrasound, the proud grandma exclaimed, "Wait a second...are you pregnant? Stormi, we're gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life!"Capturing beautiful moments from Kylie's pregnancy journey, the video concluded with an adorable Stormi kissing her mom's growing baby bump.Kylie kept the caption of her post simple, opting for just a white heart and a pregnant woman emoji. She also tagged Scott.Her sisters shared their excitement for the newest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner clan in the comments."Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister," Kourtney Kardashian wrote."Crying!!!!" Kim Kardashian added with heart emoticons.Kendall Jenner commented, "I can't handle it" and posted heart and smiling face emoticons.Last month, multiple sources confirmed to People magazine that Kylie and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together. The pair recently got back together after splitting in October 2019."Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited," a source told People magazine at the time, adding that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star had been spending time with loved ones away from the public eye during her early pregnancy."She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family," the source said.While Jenner and Scott remained friendly after their breakup and continued to co-parent Stormi, a source told People magazine in June 2020 that the pair had recently become even closer."Although they always got along, there is a different energy between them now," the source said."Kylie and Travis are very close again. ... They never put any pressure on their relationship. The focus was always on being the best co-parents. They still keep separated homes in Los Angeles because this is what works for them," the source concluded. (ANI)