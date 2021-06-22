Kylie Jenner feels closer to family now

"This entire experience has brought me a lot closer to you guys and I appreciate you all so much more. And I feel like I did throw myself at my friends for so many years and didn't realise I have the best friends here with me," Kylie said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Los Angeles, June 22 (IANS) Reality TV personality and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner says she is a lot closer to her family now, after relying on her friends in the past.

She added: "But it made me -- every situation, and all the heartbreak and the trust issues, have just brought me so much closer to you guys. And I appreciate you all on another level."

Her elder sister and reality TV star Kim Kardashian quipped with her on the family's reunion show: "We've been trying to tell you!"

Kylie had earlier shared that her public image is a "character".

She said: "I think that I showed my true personality so long ago on Vine and Instagram."

Kylie added: But as I got bigger and bigger, I realised ... when people used to say really mean things about how I really am, my personality and what I love the most about myself, it would hurt me more than almost playing a character. So I just started doing a little less, which is sad. It makes me sad."

--IANS

dc/vnc