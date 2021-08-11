Kylie Jenner looks envious in green outfit

Los Angeles, Aug 11 (IANS) Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner looks drop-dead-gorgeous in an all green ensemble as she rang in her 24th birthday.

Kylie posted a set of pictures from her birthday celebrations on Instagram, and captioned it: "Cheers to 24."

She chose a well-fitted moss green coloured tie-back outfit. To complete her look, she left her long black hair open and chose for a nude make-up look.