Kylie Minogue's new album 'Disco: Guest-List Edition' is out

This new version of the album follows the barnstorming 2020 release of 'Disco', Kylie's eighth UK No. 1 album, which saw her make chart history once more as the first female artist to have a UK No. 1 album in five consecutive decades.

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Pop star Kylie Minogue has released 'Disco: Guest-List Edition', via BMG. It features new collaborations, remixes and more.

'Disco: Guest-List Edition' includes the hit track 'Kiss of Life' with pop star Jessie Ware, recently released alongside the fashion-filled visual directed by Sophie Muller.

The video features the two pop stars alongside an array of conspicuous individuals from the Theo Adams Company, including London's nightlife high-priestess, Princess Julia.

Also included on 'Disco: Guest-List Edition' is the hugely successful single 'A Second to Midnight' with Years & Years, which was deemed 'dazzling' by NME and a 'delightful disco fever dream' by Rolling Stone.

The release also includes new track 'Can't Stop Writing Songs About You' with disco legend Gloria Gaynor, plus remixes from Basement Jaxx, Purple Disco Machine and fan favourite 'Real Groove (Studio 2054 Remix)' with Dua Lipa.

"My Disco: Guest List Edition is out now. I absolutely loved being able to add to the DISCO album with the help of these amazing artistes! Thank you always and forever Jessie Ware, Years & Years, Gloria Gaynor and Dua Lipa," Kylie said.

'Disco: Guest List Edition' is available in multiple formats, including digital CD and vinyl.

Fans are able to experience last year's incredible 'Infinite Disco' livestream performance again for the first time ever, with the 'Disco: Guest List Edition (Deluxe Limited)' which is a 3CD, 1 DVD, 1 Blu-ray set.

It includes a DVD and Blu-ray of the Infinite Disco performance which features much loved hits 'In Your Eyes', 'Light Years', 'Slow' (a mash up of Donna Summer's iconic 'Love To Love You Baby') and 'Say Something', performed with the House Gospel Choir.

--IANS

dc/kr