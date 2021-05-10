Kylie to daughter Stormi: I love being your mommy

Los Angeles, May 10 (IANS) Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner has shared a set of pictures with her daughter Stormi on Monday, saying she loves being mommy.

Kylie shared the pictures on Instagram. The images capture the mother-daughter duo in various moods -- at the poolside, in bed, and Kylie brushing Stormi's teeth with a tiny toothbrush, besides a solo picture of the little girl.