Kyra Sedgwick opens up about her marriage with Kevin Bacon

"Most people have abandonment issues, my parents got divorced when I was little. I definitely have those issues. I don't know why I know more that he's not going to leave me," she said.

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Kyra Sedgwick has talked about her marriage with actor Kevin Bacon, saying they are in it for the long haul.

"I don't know that other people aren't going to leave me, I worry about that a lot. But I know he is not going to, only because it's just a deep knowing that's sort of indescribable," Sedgwick added.

"When I was growing up and having relationships I always thought -- and there are a lot of people out there like this -- that something is going to go wrong and you're going to leave," she confessed, about having abandonment issues.

"I struggle with these questions because I honestly feel we just got lucky and we are both just in it for the long haul. He's such a sticker and I'm such a sticker, and I just know no matter what we are not going to go anywhere," said Sedgwick on "The Drew Barrymore Show", which airs in India on Zee Cafe.

