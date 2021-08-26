'Laabam' to get a solo release on September 9

The makers of Vijay Sethupathi's Laabam have confirmed that their film will hit the screens on September 9. The Sethupathi starrer will enjoy one day's solo release advantage. On September 10, Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii will be occupying a sizeable number of theaters in Tamil Nadu.

Produced by 7Cs Entertainment, SP Jananathan of Peranmai and Iyarkkai fame has directed Laabam but even before the release of his film he passed away early this year. Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Kalaiyarasan, Danie, and Dhanshika are also playing pivotal characters in Laabam.