Lady Gaga 'couldn't be more happy' for Britney Spears after conservatorship ends

The 12-time Grammy Award winner took to her Instagram handle on Saturday to celebrate the end of Spears' conservatorship by sharing a throwback photo of them together along with a special message.In the picture, Gaga can be seen as her alter ego Jo Calderone, kissing Spears at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.Gaga wrote in the caption, "I have loved Britney Spears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength--she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn't be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today. You're a superstar and a super-human being. I LOVE YOU."She joins a slew of other stars including Cher, Paris Hilton, Cyndi Lauper, Jameela Jamil, Dionne Warwick, Andy Cohen, and more, who are celebrating the 'Stronger' singer's legal victory.As per People Magazine, Spears' conservatorship was terminated on Friday when Los Angeles County judge Brenda Penny approved Britney's father Jamie Spears' petition to end the legal arrangement.Although Britney's conservatorship of the estate and of the person has been terminated, her temporary conservator John Zabel will retain "administrative powers" in the trust and estate. Her personal conservator Jodi Montgomery will "be there for anything she needs," according to Montgomery's attorney Lauriann Wright. (ANI)