Lady Gaga puts apartment up for rent

According to a report on people.com, the apartment is located on 176 Stanton Street, and has one-bedroom, one bathroom, 10-foot ceilings, an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and inlaid wood flooring. This can be rented for $2,000 a month, says a listing.

Los Angeles, March 3 (IANS) Singer-actress Lady Gaga's apartment is available for rent. She lived in this apartment for three years before she came out with her first album The Fame Monster in 2008.

Gaga, who is known for her albums Born This Way, Artpop and Cheek to Cheek, now stays in Southern California where she owns multiple properties. She also owns an estate in Malibu.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga is currently in Italy where she will soon be shooting a film with Ridley Scott. The film is based on the book The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story Of Murder, Madness, Glamour, And Greed.

Gaga will play the role of Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was convicted for orchestrating his assassination on the steps of his office in Italy in 1995.

--IANS

anj/vnc