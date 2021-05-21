Lady Gaga recalls she had 'total psychotic break' after being raped

Washington [US], May 21 (ANI): Explaining the way she underwent a 'total psychotic break,' American pop star Lady Gaga has said she was never the same after she was raped as a teenager.



The 35-year-old star opened about the trauma of being raped at the age of 19 in the Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry produced 'The Me You Can't See' docuseries that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world.

TMZ reported that Gaga narrated the whole story mentioning that her body went numb as a result of burying the pain.

The Grammy award-winning star said that she was sick for weeks after a producer allegedly threatened "to torch" her tunes if she didn't take off her clothes, and she said during the incident she "froze and basically blacked out."

She said she vomited and got sick after the rape, which caused her to get pregnant and had lasting effects. TMZ reported that the songstress said the trauma caused her to have a "total psychotic break and for a couple of years I was not the same girl."

The 'Bad Romance' star had first made the revelation of being raped back in 2014. Without mentioning the name of her assailant, she revealed back then that she has dealt with self-harm, including throwing herself against a wall and cutting herself.

Talking further about the same, Gaga said that it has been a slow process for her to regain her mental health and overcome the fears that she could be easily triggered and slip back into dark thoughts of wanting to cut herself and thinking about dying.

'The Me You Can't See' is a docuseries co-created by Oprah and Harry, that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world. With storytelling at its core, this timely series gives a voice to stories that aim to seek truth, understanding, and compassion.

Helmed by Academy Award and four-time BAFTA Award-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia, the series is co-directed and executive produced by Emmy Award and Spirit Award nominee Dawn Porter.

All the episodes of the series are available to stream from May 21, 2021, on Apple Plus TV app. (ANI)

