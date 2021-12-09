Lady Gaga to receive Icon Award at Palm Springs Film Awards

Washington [US], December 9 (ANI): The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced that singer-songwriter Lady Gaga will be honoured at its upcoming ceremony.



According to Variety, the 'House of Gucci' star will receive the icon award for performance in Ridley Scott's latest drama. The awards body made the news public with an announcement on Thursday morning.

"To many Lady Gaga is an icon through her music, but she continues to impress audiences with her iconic acting roles," festival chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement.

He added, "Following her memorable performance in 'A Star is Born,' Lady Gaga yet again raises the bar in her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in 'House of Gucci,' the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. For this tour-de-force performance, it is our honour to present the icon award to Lady Gaga."

Past recipients of the group's icon award include Glenn Close, Willem Dafoe, Michael Douglas, Robert Duvall, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.

Gaga joins a slate of honorees for the year previously announced by the Palm Springs International Film Awards. 'Respect' star Jennifer Hudson will be honoured with the chairman's award at the upcoming ceremony. 'Belfast' will receive the vanguard award, with the trophy set to be presented to writer and director Kenneth Branagh and cast members Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds and Jude Hill.

Other honorees include Jane Campion for director of the year, Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield for the desert palm achievement award, Penelope Cruz for the international star award, Kristen Stewart for the actress spotlight award and 'King Richard' for the ensemble performance award.

As per Variety, the Palm Springs International Film Awards will take place in person on January 6, 2022, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the subsequent festival running through January 17, 2022. (ANI)

