Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett release 'Love for Sale' album

Their second collaborative project was released via Columbia Records/Interscope Records and comes almost seven years to the date after their 2014 album 'Cheek to Cheek', which went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Billboard's Top Jazz Albums charts and won a Grammy Award for best traditional pop vocal album in 2015.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett pay homage to Cole Porter on their 'Love for Sale' tribute album, reports Billboard.com.

New York, Oct 1 (IANS) Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's 'Love for Sale' album has been released.

'Love for Sale' was preceded by the singles 'I Get a Kick Out of You', which kicked off the twosome's pair of 'One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga' performances at NYC's Radio City Music Hall in August, and its titular track.

It's been announced as the legendary 95-year-old singer's final studio recording, following Bennett's Alzheimer's diagnosis.

