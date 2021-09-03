Lady Gaga unveils 'Dawn of Chromatica' remix album

New York, Sep 3 (IANS) Lady Gaga unveiled her new remix album 'Dawn of Chromatica' on Friday.

The pop star took to Instagram to make the announcement of her new album along with the levitating blue photo.

She wrote, "Pain is a Sine. #DawnofChromatica I invite you to dance to this album in celebration of young artistes all over the world. Artistes who see the world, feel the world, and put that feeling into something bigger than all of us: music. All love, LG xx."