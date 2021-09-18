Lady Gaga's dog walker recalls near-death experience after horrific shooting

Washington [US], September 18 (ANI): Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer recently recalled the near-death experience after he was shot in the chest in a horrific shooting by the robbers who stole Gaga's French bulldogs in February.



According to TMZ, in a recent interview on 'CBS Mornings', Ryan revealed when doctors were working on him after he was shot, blood was spurting out of his chest as he lay on the operating table, and doctors feared he would die.

He also shared that when the dognappers confronted him with a gun as he walked with three of Gaga's dogs, he knew he was going to get shot. Nevertheless, he felt it was his mission to fight for the safety of the canines.

TMZ reported him telling that the bullet went through his clavicle near his neck and exited through his shoulder blade, piercing his lung on the way out. Once in surgery, as doctors frantically tried inserting a chest tube, blood started spurting all over the place and his blood pressure dropped to a crisis level.

Speaking about Gaga, he shared that the songstress was an angel and went above and beyond to help him in his recovery. The Grammy-winning singer flew his family out to Los Angeles and he stayed at her house for months where he had family, friends and security around him.

Ryan also tried again to take the dogs back on a walk for a short time after he recovered physically but said he couldn't handle the emotional trauma and went on a cross-country trip to find peace.

For the unversed, the Grammy-winning singer got her dogs back unharmed. Five suspects were arrested and charged with attempted murder and robbery for their alleged involvement in the shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker.

People who allegedly dognapped Gaga's two French Bulldogs and shot her dog walker were also arrested on a variety of charges, including attempted murder and robbery, law enforcement sources told TMZ at that time. (ANI)

