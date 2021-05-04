Lahari bags Akhanda audio rights for a huge price

Music director SS Thaman is in great form these days. He is consistently delivering hit music. This year, he has scored hits with Ravi Teja’s ‘Krack’ and Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakeel Saab’. His next big release will be Balakrishna’s ‘Akhanda’.
The film marks the third combination of Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinu. The title teaser of ‘Akhanda’ has registered a record 50 million-plus views.
Given this craze, Lahari Music has bagged the film’s audio streaming rights for a whopping amount. ‘Akhanda’ recently also closed its satellite and digital rights with Star Maa/Hot Star for Rs 15 crore.
‘Akhanda’ is in the final stages of its shooting. The film has Balakrishna playing a dual role, while Pragya Jaiswal and Poorna are the female lead.
