Lahari bags Akhanda audio rights for a huge price

Music director SS Thaman is in great form these days. He is consistently delivering hit music. This year, he has scored hits with Ravi Teja’s ‘Krack’ and Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakeel Saab’. His next big release will be Balakrishna’s ‘Akhanda’.

The film marks the third combination of Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinu. The title teaser of ‘Akhanda’ has registered a record 50 million-plus views.