Laila reveals that the hilarious train scene in 'Pithamagan' took ten days!

Pithamagan is undeniably the best film of director Bala and the film also fetched the National Award for actor Vikram. Suriya's hilarious role in the film also earned critical acclaim. In the film, Suriya played a small-time conman and his combination scenes with Laila are a laugh riot. Sun Network often plays the film and recently Laila took to her Instagram page to reveal an interesting behind the scene secret about the hilarious comedy scene on a moving train.

Laila says that it took ten days to get the particular scene right. The entire crew shot the scene on a moving train between two stations in Theni.

Laila says that she loves Theni. "For this particular scene, we spent almost 10 days on the train, shuttling between two small stations near #theni#tamilnadu. I love Theni , #tamilnadu Shooting this scene was lots of fun. Catch the movie, guys!", wrote Laila on Instagram