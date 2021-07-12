Lakshmi Manchu gets inked for daughter Nirvana

The actress, who calls her seven-year-old daughter Apple, has got a small apple designed on her left shoulder and a small heart on her wrist. The actress says that she has always been fond of tattoos.

Hyderabad, July 12 (IANS) Actress Lakshmi Manchu, who is currently in the US with her family, recently got inked for her daughter Nirvana.

"I've always been fascinated with tattoos. I have quite a few which I hide very beautifully. Being in America always excites me to get inked again. I haven't done this in a few years but I thought it was perfect to get a tattoo of my darling baby apple. Because I often miss her when I'm in shoots or when I travel and it's nice to have an ink with her reference so I can turn around and kiss it, kiss my shoulder everytime I think of her," says Lakshmi.

She adds: "It is not something that I come up with. I have 10 things I wanna do and and then I show up there and then I just let my intuition take me to which tattoo I want to get, so I got two little ones, and here is a sneak peak of it," Lakshmi tells IANS.

The actress has been giving a glimpse of her vacation to her followers through her Instagram account.

