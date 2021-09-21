Lakshmi Manchu had a blast hosting SIIMA awards

Hyderabad, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress Lakshmi Manchu hosted the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) here on Sunday. Clearly, her excitement on hosting the show was worth it.

The actress looked glamourous in a peach gown as she took the centre stage for hosting the show.

"I was super excited to be hosting SIIMA yet again. This is a great time for celebration as we all come together through the troubles that the film industry had to face the past two years but nonetheless the show must go on and here we are acknowledging, celebrating the greatest talent that our South India has to offer," Lakshmi says.