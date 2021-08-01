Lakshmi Manchu: I love travelling for food

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (IANS) Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu is enjoying every moment of hosting the Telugu cookery show 'Aha Bhojanambu'. A foodie herself, she says there have been days when she has just gone out of her way to taste a delicacy.

"I love food and don't have any favourites. I love Thai, Vietnamese, Chinese, Italian. I like my big meals. I love travelling for food. I have sometimes just travelled for food and come back. So, the foodie in me just loves different flavours, tastes and method. Though I am still getting accustomed to the French cuisine," Lakshmi tells IANS.