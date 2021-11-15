Lakshmi Manchu to team up with Mohanlal in 'Monster'

Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu is reportedly playing the female lead opposite Mohanlal in Vysakh’s Monster. The shooting of Monster has started in Kochi with Sudev Nair and Honey Rose also in the cast.
Mohanlal, whose Marakkar is due for release on Dec 2, has Bro daddy, Aarattu, 12th Man and Alone at various stages of completion. The remaining schedules of his directorial debut Barroz and Jeethu Joseph’s Ram are pending.
During the shooting of his Bro Daddy in Hyderabad, Mohanlal and actress Meena had visited the home of Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu’s father. The actress had posted pictures from the visit.
Vysakh has earlier directed Pulimurugan, one of the biggest blockbusters in Mollywood history.