Lakshmi Manchu's reaction when she's reminded vacation is over

Hyderabad, July 14 (IANS) Actress Lakshmi Manchu has shared how she reacts when someone reminds her the vacation is over and that she needs to return home.

Lakshmi, who is currently in the US with her family, posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen wearing a black ribbed T-shirt paired with blue denims. She is holding an axe in one hand and is pointing towards the camera with the other.