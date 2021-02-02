Lakshmi takes lessons in Telangana slang

Lakshmi Manchu often gets trolled for her peculiar way of Telugu speaking. Her thick American English accent makes Telugu words sound odd. For an actress like her, mouthing dialogues in Telangana would be a big challenge. But she took it up.
For the first time, Lakshmi has played a rural Telangana woman, and she spoke in a Telangana accent throughout the story. Lakshmi Manchu played this role in her upcoming web anthology movie, Pitta Kathalu. It will be premiered on Netflix on Feb 19.
The film is a collection of four stories directed by different filmmakers. Lakshmi Manchu said she took a few classes to speak in the accent. Her director Tharun Bhascker who has a great command over Telangana slang has trained her in getting the modulation and dialect correct.
She plays a Telangana politician in the film.
