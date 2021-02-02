Lakshmi takes lessons in Telangana slang

Lakshmi Manchu often gets trolled for her peculiar way of Telugu speaking. Her thick American English accent makes Telugu words sound odd. For an actress like her, mouthing dialogues in Telangana would be a big challenge. But she took it up.

For the first time, Lakshmi has played a rural Telangana woman, and she spoke in a Telangana accent throughout the story. Lakshmi Manchu played this role in her upcoming web anthology movie, Pitta Kathalu. It will be premiered on Netflix on Feb 19.