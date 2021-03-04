Lal: I was depressed on the first-day shoot of 'Ponniyin Selvan'!

In a recent interview with Vikatan, actor Lal said that he was depressed on the first-day shoot of Ponniyin Selvan.

"All the actors on the set were seen with masks, I was depressed. We can't even use the restroom because of the heavy costumes and ornaments. All the big actors like Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Prabhu, Jayaram, Sarathkumar, and Trisha should be on the sets even though they don't have the scene. At one point, I start feeling like a junior artist. The shoot would go till 3 AM and after two hours break, Mani would start the shoot again. It was a new experience. Initially, things were difficult but later understood the situation", said actor Lal.