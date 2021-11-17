Lal Jose’s 'Meow' to release on Dec 24

Meow, directed by Lal Jose, is ‘a desert family drama’ starring Soubin Shahir and Mamtha Mohandas.
The movie has been cleared by the Censor Board with a clean U certificate and will release on Dec 24.
Written by Dr. Iqbal Kuttippuram and produced by Thomas Thiruvalla, Meow has camera by Ajmal Sabu and music by Justin Varghese. Ranjan Abraham is the editor.
Lal Jose and Dr. Iqbal Kuttippuram has earlier teamed for movies like Arabikkatha, Diamond Necklace and Vikramadityan.
Soubin Shahir is playing a character named Dasthakeer in Meow. A cat is playing an important character in the movie and hence the title, says some reports.