'Lalbagh' director denies plagiarism charges against makers of 'Trance'

Now, the director has posted a detailed note on Facebook regarding a scene in the teaser, which is allegedly inspired from Trance.

The teaser of Lalbagh , directed by Prasanth Murali Padmanabhan, was released recently. The movie, which has Mamta Mohandas in the lead, is scheduled for release on May 28.

According to Prasanth, the scene was shot in 2019, while Trance was released on Feb 20 2020.

“This is sheer coincidence. And not a copy,” explains the director. He says that he doesn’t know writer Vincent Vadakkan or director Anwar Rasheed of Trance.

“Is it fair to write comments like this alleging copying, without watching the movie?” asks Prasanth.

He has posted pictures from the teaser and also from Trance, besides the comments saying “copycat”.