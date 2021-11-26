Lalu Prasad admitted to AIIMS after fever complaint

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Rashtriya Janta Dal President Lalu Prasad was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences emergency ward on Friday evening after complaining of fever and drowsiness.

An AIIMS doctor said that the veteran politician is down with fever and drowsiness, but his condition doesn't look serious as of now. Sources said that he has tested negative for dengue, malaria, and typhoid, but has been kept under the doctors' close observation.