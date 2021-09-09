Lana Del Rey announces new release date for 'Blue Banisters' album, drops new single

Washington [US], September 9 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey has announced a new release date for 'Blue Banisters', her second album of 2021, which was originally scheduled to come out on July 4 but abruptly got bumped days before its release.



According to Variety, she announced the new date along with a new song, 'Arcadia'. The new song is a characteristically cinematic, orchestrated ballad loaded with California references. It opens with a definitively Lana Del Rey lyric: "My body is a map of L.A."

The album is now scheduled for release on October 22, with its vinyl to follow on October 29, and along with 'Arcadia' the new album will include the previously released songs 'Wildflower Wildfire', 'Text Book' and the title track.

Just hours before the original July 4 release date, Del Rey posted on social media, "Album out later later... Single out soonish. Have a good fourth x," alongside a preview of a music video for an unspecified new song.

Previously, Del Rey had released her 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club' album in March, and an audio book of her poetry, titled 'Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass', in July of 2020.

As per Variety, 'Banisters' is technically her eighth studio album in nine years, but she's released several EPs and multiple stand-alone tracks over those years, as well as her 2008 debut EP, 'Kill Kill', under her birth name, Lizzy Grant. (ANI)

