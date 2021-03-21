Lana Del Rey confirms eighth studio album to release in June

The 35-year-old, on Saturday, shared a snipped of a news article, titled, 'Lana Del Ray Cant Qualify Her Way Out of Being Held Accountable', on Instagram stories, and wrote: "Just want to say thank you again for the kind articles like this one and for reminding me that my career was built on cultural appropriation and glamourising domestic abuse."

New York, March 21 (IANS) Just days after dropping her seventh studio album, 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club', singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey took to Instagram to announce that her second album of 2021, and her eighth album overall, 'Rock Candy Sweet', will release on June 1.

"I will continue to challenge those thoughts on my next record on June 1 titled 'Rock Candy Sweet'," she added.

Last year the singer had faced an intense backlash, when she had likened herself to other popstars including Beyonce and Ariana Grande.

"Now that Doja Cat, Ariana (Grande), Camila (Cabello), Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and BeyoncA¿ have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, cheating etc -- can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money - or whatever I want - without being crucified or saying that I'm glamorizing abuse?," she had written on Instagram last year, which drew a lot of flak from Internet users online, with many accusing her of "glamourising abuse".

--IANS

