Language of Love: Mohit Raina learnt French for 'Shiddat' role

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actor Mohit Raina pushed himself for his character and even took French lessons for his role in 'Shiddat'. He says as an artiste, his job is to take the audience on a convincing journey.

Mohit said: "What we do for a character, the character does for us. For 'Shiddat', I knew I had to look, feel and sound like a seasoned resident of Paris."