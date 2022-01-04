Lara Dutta: 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' scene with Naseeruddin Shah is my career's highlight

For her, a particular scene that she did with him is the highlight of her career.

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Former Miss Universe and actress Lara Dutta, who is gearing up for the release of her comedy drama series 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati', had a gala time working and jamming with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.

Commenting on the same, she said, "I think for me the greatest highlight was the scene that I did with Naseer Sir. That scene was one of the most special scenes I have done in my career. He is an incredible person to observe at work. His dialogue delivery, his timing is so perfect. Every time I was around him on set I would just be gobsmacked. I was trying to soak up as much of it as I could."

Praising the senior actor's temperament on the set, Lara said, "He is very kind and patient on set. Having four young women around him who are not as experienced as he is, I am pretty sure we tested his patience a couple of times but he never really lost it. He was very, very patient with us."

The series, directed by Gauravv K. Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, is the story of a has-been king, who has to return a huge amount of money to the government as taxes, which he cannot afford to pay. His subordinate, played by Raghubir Yadav, then comes to his rescue as he gives him the idea to involve his daughters in the same.

Lauding Raghubir Yadav's comic timing, she said, "Even Raghubir Sir's comic timing is just incredible and it was such a joy and pleasure to watch him do a scene. As someone who has done a lot of comedy in my career, it's such a thrill to watch another good comic actor watch their timing and delivery. This is a sort of invaluable experience that you get in your career to learn from the actors who are so senior and far more experienced than you are."

'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' will be available to stream on ZEE5 from January 7.

