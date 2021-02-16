Larry King's wife Shawn King plans to contest his will in court

Washington [US], February 16 (ANI): Late television and radio host Larry King's widow Shawn King is planning to contest his will in court. The will reportedly stated that his USD 2 million estate would be split among his 5 children.



According to Fox News, the broadcast legend's handwritten will was recently revealed, which reportedly stated that his estate would be divided among his five children, two of whom are already dead.

The will, which was composed on October 17, 2019, two months after Larry filed for divorce from Shawn, does not mention her at all. Though, it does mention his now-deceased children Chaia and Andy as beneficiaries along with the 3 remaining ones, Larry King, Jr., Cannon, and Chance. Larry shared Cannon and Chance with Shawn.

According to People magazine, King allegedly wrote in the document, "This is my Last Will & Testament. It should replace all previous writings. In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon."

However, Shawn has said that there was already a plan in place between her and Larry that was not reflected in the alleged document. "We had a very watertight family estate plan," she told Page Six of a plan she and her husband drew up "as a couple" in 2015.

Shawn stated that she and her husband spoke daily and claimed she was never made aware of an amendment to his will.

Not only has the will become complicated by the deaths of his children in 2020, but King also told Page Six before his death that he and Shawn had once again become close, though it's unclear whether divorce was taken off the table.

The host of 'Larry King Live' recently died at the age of 87. Prior to his death, he was hospitalised at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after he contracted COVID-19 in December, though the novel coronavirus did not cause his death. (ANI)

