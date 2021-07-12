Last schedule of Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' begins

According to the film's production team, the "Akhanda" shoot commenced with complete gusto and actress Pragya Jaiswal also joining the cast. With the completion of this shooting schedule, it will be a wrap for this film.

Hyderabad, July 12 (IANS) Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna started the last schedule of his upcoming Telugu film "Akhanda" here on Monday. The film, which is directed by Boyapati Srinu, had stopped shooting due to lockdown.

This the third time that Balakrishna and Srinu are collaborating after "Simha" and "Legend".

The filmmakers have already released two teasers earlier with Balakrishna dressed in the character of an 'Aghori'. While both the teasers were received well, the second one had received a record breaking response, being one of the fastest trailers to cross 50 million views.

Besides Pragya, the film will also have actor Srikanth in a pivotal role. The film's music has been scored by well known composer S. Thaman. The film is produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy.

--IANS

ym/kr