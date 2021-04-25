Lata Mageshkar mourns demise of Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra

Rajan Mishra was 70 when he breathed his last at the St. Stephen's Hospital in Delhi, confirmed his family member. He was diagnosed with COVID-19.Taking to Twitter, Mangeshkar highlighted Pandit Rajan Mishra's contribution to the art and culture of India and said: "Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni shastriya gayak Padma Bhushan Sangeet Natak Akademi puraskar se sammanit Pandit Rajan Mishra ji Ka nidhan hua hai. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare. Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hai (I just came to know that very talented classical singer Padma Bhushan, who has been awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, has died. I feel very sad to hear this. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family).Rajan Mishra was a famous classical singer from 'Banaras Gharana' of India. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in the field of art in 2007. He gave his first concert in Sri Lanka in 1978 and after that, he performed in many countries around the world including Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, United States, UK, Netherlands, USSR, Singapore, Qatar, and Bangladesh.Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to condole his demise and said: "Have been extremely saddened by the death of Pandit Rajan Mishra ji who left an indelible mark in the world of classical singing. The passing away of Mishra ji, who was associated with Banaras Gharana, is an irreparable loss to the art and music world. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"Both Rajan and Sajan Mishra were brothers and vocalists in the 'khyal style' of Indian classical music. The duo achieved great fame all over the world. Their proclaimed works include 'Bhairav Se Bhairavi Tak', 'Bhaktimala', 'Durgati Nashini Durga', 'aarti kijai hanuman lala ki', and more. (ANI)