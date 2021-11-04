Lata Mangeshkar extends heartfelt greetings on Diwali 2021

Taking to Twitter, Mangeshkar wrote, "Namaskar. Aap sabko deepavali ki hardik shubhkamnaye. Aap sab khush rahe aur ishawr ki kripa drishti aap pe sadav bani rahe yehi mangal kamna (Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. May you all be happy and may God's blessings always be on you)."Alongside her greetings, Mangeshkar posted a throwback picture of herself. In the image, she can be seen lighting up a diya.Diwali is one of the auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindus all around the globe. It signifies peace and joy, the victory of good over evil, and light over darkness every day.On the special occasion, apart from Mangeshkar, several other members from the Indian film fraternity including Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, extended heartfelt greetings to one and all. (ANI)