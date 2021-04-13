Lata Mangeshkar launches Marathi album on Gudi Padwa

The album is a collection of 10 devotional Marathi songs, introduced and sung by the veteran singer and composed by her brother Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar. The songs are based on the works of Marathi saint and 13th century poet Sant Dnyaneshwar.

"It is an absolute honour and a privilege that I am able to present the poetic works of the great saint and poet Sant Dnayeshwar to this generation. Through this album called Bhavaarth Mauli, my brother Hridaynath and I have made a humble attempt to introduce each of these poems by a commentary explaining and unravelling the spirituality and essence of the poetry," Lata Mangeshkar said.

"I hope the audience has the same beautiful spiritual experience listening to these beautiful compositions just as we have had in bringing them to you," she added.

Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar said : "Working on the album Bhavaarth Mauli, which is a compilation of the immortal compositions of Sant Dnyaneshwar recorded by Lata Didi and me more than 50 years ago, and now being present ed anew, embellished with a commentary by Lata Didi herself, has been a humb ling experience for me."

"There is such richness in the poetry of the great saint and to have Lata Didi bring them to life through her voice is indeed a marvellous way to reach out to a wider audience," he added.

"Bhavaarth Mauli" released on the Saregama Marathi YouTube channel and on music streaming platforms.

--IANS

anj/vnc