Lata Mangeshkar, Rajshri mourn composer Raam Laxman's demise

"Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni aur lokpriya sangeetkar Raam Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) ji ka swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo bahut acche insaan the. Maine unke kai gaane gaaye jo bahut lokpriya hue. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun [I have come to know that the extremely talented and popular music composer Raam Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) ji has breathed his last. I'm extremely saddened to hear this. He was a very nice person. I've lent my voice to several of his songs that became very popular. I pay my humble respect to him]," Mangeshkar tweeted in Hindi.

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar on Saturday mourned the death of music composer Vijay Patil of the celebrated Raam Laxman duo. Patil passed away in Nagpur earlier in the day.

Mangeshkar was often the chosen female voice of Raam Laxman's music. She recorded tracks like "Aate jate", "Kabootar ja ja ja", "Aja shaam hone ayee", "Dil deewana" and others in the 1989 film "Maine Pyaar Kiya". She sang "Didi tera dewar deewana", "Maye ni maye", "Jute do paise lo", "Mausam ka jadoo", "Wah wah Ramji" and others from the 1994 film "Hum Aapke Hain Koun". Others film albums composed by Raam Laxman that had Mangeshkar's voice include "Patthar Ke Phool", "100 Days", "I Love You", "Dil Ki Baazi" and "Anmol" among others.

Raam Laxman had composed music for some of the biggest films by Rajshri Productions such as "Maine Pyar Kiya" (1989), "Hum Aapke Hain Koun" (1994) and "Hum Saath Saath Hain" (1999).

Remembering the late musician, the official Twitter account of Rajshri posted on Saturday: "Music Composer Vijay Patil a.k.a Laxman of the iconic #RaamLaxman duo passed away. Our deepest condolences to his family in this tough time. Rajshri will always remember him for his immense contribution to the music industry. May his soul Rest In Peace."

