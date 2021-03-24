Lata Mangeshkar remembers late mother on occasion of her birth anniversary

The 91-year-old playback singer took to Twitter and shared a monochromatic portrait of her mother. The vintage picture is a testimony of the love and respect the 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai' singer has for her late mother.She wrote alongside the portrait in Hindi, "Namaskar. Aaj meri pujya mataji ki jayanti hai. Hum sab Mangeshkar uske paavan charano'n sar rakhkar naman karte hain."The Padma Vibhushan awardee posted another tweet in which she shared a picture of the tribute paid to her mother by Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.The photo sees an idol of the singer's mother and a bunch of flowers with a lighted lamp as they honour Mangeshkar's mother on the occasion of her birth anniversary.The veteran singer wrote alongside the post in Hindi, "Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune mein Mai ko di hui shraddhanjali."Her tweet translates to, "A tribute paid to Mai at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune." (ANI)