Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil quits college to focus on acting career

Taking to Instagram, Babil penned an emotional post announcing his decision of quitting University of Westminster, England."I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I'm giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye university of Westminster. I love you my truest friends," he wrote.Along with it, he posted a few pictures of him, appearing to be taken when he was enrolled in a three year course in BA in Film.Social media users sent their good wishes to Babil for his future in the world of cinema."Good luck friend," a user commented."Congratulations. Best of luck for your new chapter," another one wrote.For the unversed, Babil is set to make his acting debut with Netflix's 'Qala'. A few days ago, he also revealed that he is a part of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming project. (ANI)