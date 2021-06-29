Late singer Scott Weiland's biopic in the works

Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): With a script based on Scott Weiland's memoir 'Not Dead and Not for Sale', a biopic on the late star is being developed by Dark Pictures and producer Olivia Williams.



According to Variety, the makers have titled the movie as 'Paper Heart', which will showcase the life journey of Weiland, the singer who died in 2015.

The script of the film, adapted from the memoir 'Not Dead and Not for Sale' which was written by Scott and David Ritz (American author) will be written by Jennifer Erwin, one of Dark Pictures' co-founders.

"It's an honour to have the trust to tell Scott's story and the ability to portray the lesser-known sides of him - the loving and tender man he was, the high school athlete he was, the melancholy soul he was and the legendary frontman that he will always be," said Erwin, who is herself a fan of the late star.

The 'Plush' star made headlines for the last few years before he died due to the troubled life he was living- including his addiction to drugs.

Variety reported that, in December of 2015, the rocker -- who had also gone on to co-found another popular group, the all-star 'Velvet Revolver' -- was on tour with his latest outfit, Scott Weiland and the Wildabouts, when he died of what was declared to be mixed drug toxicity, exacerbated by other health conditions.

"Scott was glamorous, complicated and wounded. His childhood had a big effect on his struggles with addiction," Dark Pictures co-founder Anne Beagan said in a statement.

'Core'- the Stone Temple Pilots' (STP), 1993 debut album, got the group off to a heady start, being certified for 8 million in the US album sales.

The rock band originally consisted of Scott Weiland (lead vocals), brothers Dean DeLeo (guitar) and Robert DeLeo (bass, backing vocals), and Eric Kretz (drums). The band's line-up remained unchanged from its formation in 1989 until the firing of Scott in February 2013.

On December 3, 2016, STP posted a tribute on their website to mark the one-year anniversary of Scott's death.


